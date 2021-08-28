Cancel
Battle Mountain, NV

Save up to $0.44 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Battle Mountain

Battle Mountain News Alert
Battle Mountain News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G68Iz_0bfkNWUC00

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Battle Mountain area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 775 South Broad Street was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 760 S Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Battle Mountain area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.69

Shell

710 W Front St, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.99
$4.06
$3.75

Flying J

650 W Front St, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.85
$4.06
$4.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

