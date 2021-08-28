Save up to $0.44 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Battle Mountain
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Battle Mountain area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 775 South Broad Street was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 760 S Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Battle Mountain area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.99
$4.06
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.85
$4.06
$4.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0