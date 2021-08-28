Save up to $0.08 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newberry

(NEWBERRY, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Newberry area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 7502 Mi-123 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 13957 Mi-28, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 7502 Mi-123, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 7161 State Highway M123, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.