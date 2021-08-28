Where's the cheapest gas in Newcastle?

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Newcastle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Yesway at 6 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.38 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 4 Way at 1226 Washington Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.61.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.48 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Yesway 6 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.40 card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Maverik 500 West Main Street, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 3.43

Loaf 'N Jug 731 Washington Blvd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 4.05 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.