Save $0.79 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Cle Elum

(CLE ELUM, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Cle Elum area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Warrior's Quick Stop at 901 W 1St St. Regular there was listed at $3.3 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Shell at 4400 Bullfrog Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.57.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Warrior's Quick Stop 901 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.28 card card $ 3.40 $ 3.79 $ -- $ --

Storey's Service Station 1310 E 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 804 W First St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 3.41

Chevron 207 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.