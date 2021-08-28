Cancel
Goodland, KS

Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Goodland

 7 days ago
(GOODLAND, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Goodland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 320 E 8Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.12 at Conoco at 2423 Enterprise Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

320 E 8Th St, Goodland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.54
$3.19

Phillips 66

2510 Commerce Rd, Goodland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.19

24/7 Travel Store

2710 Commerce Rd, Goodland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.24
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.54
$3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Goodland, KS
With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

