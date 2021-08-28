Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Goodland

(GOODLAND, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Goodland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 320 E 8Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.12 at Conoco at 2423 Enterprise Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 320 E 8Th St, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 2510 Commerce Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

24/7 Travel Store 2710 Commerce Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.