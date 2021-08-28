Cancel
New Hampton, IA

This is the cheapest gas in New Hampton right now

New Hampton Voice
 7 days ago
(NEW HAMPTON, IA) According to New Hampton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Star at 115 E Main St . Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Kwik Star at 115 E Main St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Hampton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Star

115 E Main St , New Hampton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

615 N Linn Ave, New Hampton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Star

825 W Milwaukee St, New Hampton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton, IA
ABOUT

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

