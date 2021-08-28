This is the cheapest gas in New Hampton right now

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) According to New Hampton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Star at 115 E Main St . Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Kwik Star at 115 E Main St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Hampton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Star 115 E Main St , New Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 615 N Linn Ave, New Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 825 W Milwaukee St, New Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.