Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alturas

(ALTURAS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Alturas, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chimney Rock Travel Center at 27002 Us-395. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 1080 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alturas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.43 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chimney Rock Travel Center 27002 Us-395, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.09

AIR Fuels 901 Co Rd 56, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.23 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.14 card card $ 4.23 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.