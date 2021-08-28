Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alturas
(ALTURAS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Alturas, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chimney Rock Travel Center at 27002 Us-395. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 1080 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alturas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.43 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$--
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.23
$4.35
$4.55
$4.14
|card
card$4.23
$4.35
$4.55
$4.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
