(PERRY, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Perry area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 2 S Center St. Regular there was listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Mobil at 2 S Center St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Perry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 2 S Center St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.47 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Kwik Fill 175 S Main St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.27

Valero 121 N Center St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.95 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.