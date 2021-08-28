Delta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon

(DELTA, UT) According to Delta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 111 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.76 at Chevron at 76 N Us-6, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.73.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 111 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 4.03 $ 4.34 $ 3.84

Maverik 44 North Us Highway 6, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 3.83

Sinclair 777 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.86 $ 4.00 $ 3.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.