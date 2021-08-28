Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Holbrook
(HOLBROOK, AZ) According to Holbrook gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
Speedy's at 850 Navajo Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 950 Navajo Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Holbrook area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$3.06
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$2.90
$3.10
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.17
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.45
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0