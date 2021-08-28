Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Holbrook

Posted by 
Holbrook Times
 7 days ago
(HOLBROOK, AZ) According to Holbrook gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Speedy's at 850 Navajo Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 950 Navajo Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Holbrook area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy's

850 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.06
$--
$3.05

Maverik

1301 Navajo Blvd., Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$2.90
$3.10
$3.15

76

1300 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.17
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Hatch's Corner Gas

404 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

410 W Hopi Dr, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

101 Mission Ln, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Holbrook Times

Holbrook, AZ
ABOUT

With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

