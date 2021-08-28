Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Holbrook

(HOLBROOK, AZ) According to Holbrook gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Speedy's at 850 Navajo Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 950 Navajo Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Holbrook area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy's 850 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.05

Maverik 1301 Navajo Blvd., Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 2.90 $ 3.10 $ 3.15

76 1300 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.17 card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hatch's Corner Gas 404 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 410 W Hopi Dr, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 101 Mission Ln, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.