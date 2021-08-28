Cancel
Ogallala, NE

Save up to $0.55 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ogallala

Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IriKf_0bfkNMuA00

(OGALLALA, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ogallala area offering savings of $0.55 per gallon.

Fat Dogs at 100 Prospector Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sapp Bros at 101 Stagecoach Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fat Dogs

100 Prospector Dr, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.64
$3.29
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.69
$3.39
$3.49
$--

Walmart

206 Pony Express Ln, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$3.05

TA Travel Center

103 Prospector Dr, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.48
$3.52

Casey's

101 Chuckwagon Rd, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.32
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ogallala Today

Ogallala Today

Ogallala, NE
