Save up to $0.55 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ogallala

(OGALLALA, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ogallala area offering savings of $0.55 per gallon.

Fat Dogs at 100 Prospector Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sapp Bros at 101 Stagecoach Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fat Dogs 100 Prospector Dr, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.64 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

Walmart 206 Pony Express Ln, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

TA Travel Center 103 Prospector Dr, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 3.52

Casey's 101 Chuckwagon Rd, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.32 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.