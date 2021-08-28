Centreville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(CENTREVILLE, AL) According to Centreville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 10654 Al-5 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 10654 Al-5, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 10654 Al-5, Brent

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 10395 Al-5, Brent

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron Al-25, Centreville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.