Centreville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon
(CENTREVILLE, AL) According to Centreville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
CITGO at 10654 Al-5 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 10654 Al-5, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
