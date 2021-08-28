New Windsor gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) Depending on where you fill up in New Windsor, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

7-Eleven 2899 New Windsor Rd, New Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 4213 Ridge Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Marathon 2605 Liberty Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.