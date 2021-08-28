This is the cheapest gas in Antlers right now

(ANTLERS, OK) According to Antlers gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

E-Z Mart at 901 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 801 W Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.82.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Antlers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

E-Z Mart 901 E Main St, Antlers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.05 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.