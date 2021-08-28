Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Pipestone

(PIPESTONE, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Pipestone, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 102 8Th Ave Se. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pipestone area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 102 8Th Ave Se, Pipestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Casey's 2288Th Ave Ne, Pipestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

Casey's 7118Th Ave Se, Pipestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Little Dukes 1106 8Th St Sw, Pipestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.