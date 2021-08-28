Cancel
Parachute, CO

Save $0.01 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Parachute

Parachute Voice
Parachute Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuaSK_0bfkNHUX00

(PARACHUTE, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Parachute, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 200 Cr-215 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 201 Columbine Ct, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.73.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

200 Cr-215, Parachute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.73
$4.03
$--
$3.97
card
card$3.73
$4.03
$4.33
$3.97

Phillips 66

28 Cardinal Way, Parachute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.73
$4.07
$4.37
$3.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Parachute Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

