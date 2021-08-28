Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lake Isabella

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Lake Isabella area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop at 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Shell at 6209 Lake Isabella Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.33.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.21

Fastrip Fuel & Wofford Liquor 5981 Wofford Blvd, Wofford Hts

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.