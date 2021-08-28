Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ladysmith, WI

This is the cheapest gas in Ladysmith right now

Posted by 
Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFM9Y_0bfkNC4u00

(LADYSMITH, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ladysmith area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist at 119 1St St N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 106 9Th St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Krist

119 1St St N, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$2.99

Holiday

605 Lake Ave W, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$2.99

Shell

400 W 9Th St, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith, WI
28
Followers
251
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Ladysmith, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Krist#St W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy