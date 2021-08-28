This is the cheapest gas in Ladysmith right now

(LADYSMITH, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ladysmith area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist at 119 1St St N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 106 9Th St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Krist 119 1St St N, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Holiday 605 Lake Ave W, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 400 W 9Th St, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.