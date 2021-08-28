Salmon gas at $3.38 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SALMON, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salmon area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.
Phillips 66 at 1200 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.38 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1110 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Salmon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.47 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.44
$4.15
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0