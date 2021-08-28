Where's the cheapest gas in Post?

(POST, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Post area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 115 S Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 115 S Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 115 S Broadway St, Post

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 124 N Broadway, Post

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 409 N Broadway, Post

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.