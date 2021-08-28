Here’s the cheapest gas in Pittsfield Saturday
(PITTSFIELD, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pittsfield, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 105 South Jackson St. Regular there was listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Shell at 105 South Jackson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pittsfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.95
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
