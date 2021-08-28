Here’s the cheapest gas in Pittsfield Saturday

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pittsfield, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 105 South Jackson St. Regular there was listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Shell at 105 South Jackson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pittsfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 105 South Jackson St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.19

Ayerco 101 N Memorial St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 321 E Washington St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Haymakers 920 W Washingon St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.