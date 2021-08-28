Concordia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(CONCORDIA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Concordia area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Woody's Gas Express 203 E 6Th St, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Farmway Co-op 315 N Broadway, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Short Stop 1020 Lincoln St, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Casey's 1315 Lincoln St, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Short Stop 1905 Lincoln St, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

4 Kid Fuel & More 2087 North 145Th Rd, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.