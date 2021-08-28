Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concordia, KS

Concordia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

Posted by 
Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byRs4_0bfkN46L00

(CONCORDIA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Concordia area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Woody's Gas Express

203 E 6Th St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Farmway Co-op

315 N Broadway, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Short Stop

1020 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

Casey's

1315 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Short Stop

1905 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

4 Kid Fuel & More

2087 North 145Th Rd, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
28
Followers
254
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Concordia, KS
City
Gas, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Woody S Gas Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy