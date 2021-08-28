Wheatland gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WHEATLAND, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Wheatland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, FVC at 305 16Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Maverik at 1650 South Street, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.21.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

FVC 305 16Th St, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.