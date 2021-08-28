Manistique gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MANISTIQUE, MI) According to Manistique gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist at 425 E Lakeshore Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 216 Deer Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Krist 425 E Lakeshore Dr, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Zephyr 100 Chippewa Ave, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.