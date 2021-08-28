Belcourt gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BELCOURT, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belcourt area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Cenex at 104 Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 104 Main Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Belcourt area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 104 Main Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Sinclair 19 Main Ave W, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gustafson Oil 201 Main Ave E, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.