Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colby, KS

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Colby

Posted by 
Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQH7J_0bfkMzzm00

(COLBY, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Colby area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

Dillons at 1605 S Range Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Corner Pump at 900 E 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.38.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colby area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dillons

1605 S Range Ave, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.40
$3.09

24/7 Travel Store

1980 S Range Ave, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$3.34
$3.09
card
card$3.00
$--
$3.39
$3.16

Conoco

285 E 4Th St, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Cenex

700 Horton Ave, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Pilot

1100 E Willow St, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.99
$3.41
$3.61
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Colby News Watch

Colby News Watch

Colby, KS
13
Followers
249
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Colby, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy