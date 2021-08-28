Gas savings: The cheapest station in Colby

(COLBY, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Colby area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

Dillons at 1605 S Range Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Corner Pump at 900 E 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.38.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colby area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dillons 1605 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.09

24/7 Travel Store 1980 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.16

Conoco 285 E 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 700 Horton Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Pilot 1100 E Willow St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.