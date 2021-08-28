Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Todd A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN TODD AND SOUTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 843 AM MDT/943 AM CDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located near Cody, or 25 miles southeast of Martin, moving northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Spring Creek.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0