Fairfield gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FAIRFIELD, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 227 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 153 Hinckley Rd, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ --

CITGO 124 Main St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Shell 500 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.15

CITGO 364 Main St, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 33 Elm St, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.