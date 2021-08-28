Fairfield gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(FAIRFIELD, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 227 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
