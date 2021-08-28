Cancel
Fairfield, ME

Fairfield gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Fairfield News Watch
 7 days ago
(FAIRFIELD, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 227 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

153 Hinckley Rd, Maine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.44
$--

CITGO

124 Main St, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$--
$--

Shell

500 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Maine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.15

CITGO

364 Main St, Waterville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

33 Elm St, Waterville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield, ME
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

