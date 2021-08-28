Save $0.09 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, AZ) According to Tonopah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 41112 W Indian School Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 4127 N 411Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 41112 W Indian School Rd, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.