Save $0.09 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Tonopah
(TONOPAH, AZ) According to Tonopah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.
Pilot at 41112 W Indian School Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 4127 N 411Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.10
$3.53
$3.83
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1