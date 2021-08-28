Red Bud gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RED BUD, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Red Bud area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Moto Mart at 900 S Main was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Moto Mart at 900 S Main, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.02.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Red Bud area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Moto Mart 900 S Main, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.19

Casey's 1305 S Main St, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.72 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 3745 Il-3, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.