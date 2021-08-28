Cancel
Red Bud, IL

Red Bud gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Red Bud News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0bfkMpAW00

(RED BUD, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Red Bud area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Moto Mart at 900 S Main was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Moto Mart at 900 S Main, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.02.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Red Bud area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Moto Mart

900 S Main, Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.19

Casey's

1305 S Main St, Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$3.72
$3.19

Phillips 66

3745 Il-3, Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

