Alva, OK

Where's the cheapest gas in Alva?

 7 days ago
(ALVA, OK) According to Alva gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Ranger Mart at 103 E Oklahoma Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 518 W Oklahoma Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Ranger Mart

103 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva
Jiffy Trip

1710 College Blvd, Alva
Phillips 66

1512 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

