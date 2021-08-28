Where's the cheapest gas in Alva?
(ALVA, OK) According to Alva gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Ranger Mart at 103 E Oklahoma Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 518 W Oklahoma Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.34
$3.59
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
