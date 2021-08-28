Save up to $0.03 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Osceola

(OSCEOLA, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Osceola area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 114 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Pilot at 2210 W Clay St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 114 N Main St, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 400 S Main St, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 100 W Mclane St, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 1706 Jeffreys Dr, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 105 Ariel Circle, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.