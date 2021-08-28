Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Flora

(FLORA, IL) According to Flora gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Huck's at 232 W North Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.17 at Fast Stop at 11109 Old Us-50 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Huck's 232 W North Ave, Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.16

Casey's 902 W North Ave, Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Mach 1 1433 N State Rd, Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.