Where's the cheapest gas in Tucumcari?

(TUCUMCARI, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tucumcari area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

Flying J at 2021 S Mountain Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 1900 Mountain Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Flying J 2021 S Mountain Rd, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.48 $ 3.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.