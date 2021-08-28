Where's the cheapest gas in Tucumcari?
(TUCUMCARI, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tucumcari area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.
Flying J at 2021 S Mountain Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 1900 Mountain Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.03
$3.48
$3.75
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
