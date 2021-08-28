Here’s the cheapest gas in Kingfisher Saturday

(KINGFISHER, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Kingfisher area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 102 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Phillips 66 at 701 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 102 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Cenex 124 W Broadway, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 203 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Diamond Shamrock 1005 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.