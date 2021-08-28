Childress gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(CHILDRESS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Childress, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 2709 Ave F Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1300 Ave F Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.27
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.11
$3.38
$3.29
|card
card$2.74
$3.05
$3.35
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.90
$3.15
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
