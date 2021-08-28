Cancel
Childress, TX

Childress gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Childress Voice
 7 days ago
(CHILDRESS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Childress, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 2709 Ave F Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1300 Ave F Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

2709 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.27
$2.95

Valero

601 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.96

Alon

1510 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

2301 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.11
$3.38
$3.29
card
card$2.74
$3.05
$3.35
$3.19

CEFCO

2004 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.90
$3.15
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

