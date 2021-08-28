Childress gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CHILDRESS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Childress, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 2709 Ave F Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1300 Ave F Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2709 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 2.95

Valero 601 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Alon 1510 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 2301 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.38 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.74 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

CEFCO 2004 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.