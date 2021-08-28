Where's the cheapest gas in Fairfield?

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CEFCO at 441 E Commerce St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1022 W Commerce St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CEFCO 441 E Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Cooper Farms 301 W Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.25 $ 3.08

Love's Travel Stop 299 Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.13

Conoco 300 Us-84 W, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Valero 440 E Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.