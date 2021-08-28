Save up to $0.02 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Brady

(BRADY, TX) According to Brady gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 701 Us-87 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 2013 S Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brady area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 701 Us-87, Brady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.