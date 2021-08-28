Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wautoma

(WAUTOMA, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Wautoma, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot at 975 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Casey's at 502 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wautoma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot 975 E Main St, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.