Where's the cheapest gas in Algona?

(ALGONA, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Algona area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

One Stop at 220 S Phillips Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 602 E State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

One Stop 220 S Phillips Ave, Algona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.