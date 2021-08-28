Where's the cheapest gas in Watseka?

(WATSEKA, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Watseka area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas Depot at 700 W Walnut St. Regular there was listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at BP at 303 E Walnut St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Watseka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gas Depot 700 W Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 750 W Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 417 W Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.70 $ 3.09

Marathon 540 E Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.