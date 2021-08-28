Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jena
(JENA, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Jena, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 2109 N 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 3714 W Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.88.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
