Gas savings: The cheapest station in Quitman

(QUITMAN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Quitman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Brookshire's at 502C E Goode St. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.9 at Exxon at 1003 E Goode St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Quitman area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Brookshire's 502C E Goode St, Quitman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.