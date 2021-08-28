Gas savings: The cheapest station in Williamstown

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) According to Williamstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 111 Stewartsville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williamstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 10 Ferguson Blvd, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.05

Speedway 70 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.05

Speedway 10 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.05

Marathon 11 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.05

BP 65 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 77 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.