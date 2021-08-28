Gas savings: The cheapest station in Williamstown
(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) According to Williamstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 111 Stewartsville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williamstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.01
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.06
$3.36
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.06
$3.36
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.03
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
