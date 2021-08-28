Cancel
Williamstown, KY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Williamstown

Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 7 days ago
(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) According to Williamstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 111 Stewartsville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williamstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

10 Ferguson Blvd, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.01
$--
$3.05

Speedway

70 Broadway St, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.06
$3.36
$3.05

Speedway

10 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.06
$3.36
$3.05

Marathon

11 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.03
$--
$3.05

BP

65 Broadway St, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Shell

77 Broadway St, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

