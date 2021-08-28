Cancel
Warsaw, VA

Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Warsaw

Warsaw Digest
 7 days ago
(WARSAW, VA) According to Warsaw gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 5088 Richmond Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.83 at 7-Eleven at 6546 Richmond Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

5088 Richmond Rd, Warsaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.79
$3.39
$3.79
$2.99

Sunoco

102 Church Ln, Tappahannock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

