As we near the start of yet another Big Ten football season, we are going to start rolling out previews of each conference opponent the Michigan State Spartans will play this year. Big Ten SB Nation site managers (including Ryan O’Bleness from The Only Colors) have been gracious enough to provide valuable and detailed insights into their respective school they cover, though some are still working on finishing these. As a result, we will do our best to run these articles in the order they appear on the schedule, but some differences may result (such as Nebraska being published prior to Northwestern, despite NU being the season opener).