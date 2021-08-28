Muleshoe gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MULESHOE, TX) According to Muleshoe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 221 W American Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 107 E American Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.7.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muleshoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.25
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
