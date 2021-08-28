Muleshoe gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MULESHOE, TX) According to Muleshoe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 221 W American Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 107 E American Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.7.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muleshoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 221 W American Blvd, Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.89

United Express 104 W 9Th St, Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 1900 W American Blvd , Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.