Muleshoe, TX

Muleshoe gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Muleshoe Voice
 7 days ago
(MULESHOE, TX) According to Muleshoe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 221 W American Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 107 E American Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.7.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muleshoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

221 W American Blvd, Muleshoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$--
$2.89

United Express

104 W 9Th St, Muleshoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Stripes

1900 W American Blvd , Muleshoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.25
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe, TX
With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

