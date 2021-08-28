Cancel
Bad Axe, MI

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bad Axe

Bad Axe News Watch
 7 days ago
(BAD AXE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Bad Axe, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedy Q at 885 N Van Dyke Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 777 N Van Dyke, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bad Axe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy Q

885 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.60
$3.29

Speedy Q

936 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.72
$--

Cass City Oil And Gas

50 Pigeon Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29

Meijer

1006 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.24

Sunoco

1059 East Huron Ave, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.88
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bad Axe News Watch

