Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bad Axe
(BAD AXE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Bad Axe, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedy Q at 885 N Van Dyke Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 777 N Van Dyke, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bad Axe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.60
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.72
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.88
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
