Jerry Jones thinks Tony Romo should be first-ballot Hall of Famer

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones believes that Tony Romo should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.

Jones was asked on 103.5 The Fan whether Romo is a Hall of Famer or not and said, in his view, the former quarterback belongs in the class of 2022 when he will be eligible for the first time.

"Well, I think there's no question in my mind that Tony is skilled, at a skilled level, and had accomplishments statistically that were there," Jones said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "The fact that we did not have a Super Bowl during that time is always going to be in the conversation as to where Tony Romo will rank — not rank, but where he's acknowledged. You're talking to a guy that he would be a first-round ballot with me, and I don't apologize for that."

Romo, a four-time Pro Bowler, never won a Super Bowl in his 13-year career. However, Jones put the blame on himself as owner and general manager for Romo never getting a ring.

"You've heard me say it's right there maybe my most disappointing thing about the Cowboys for me is not winning a Super Bowl or be in one with Tony Romo," Jones said. "And we just weren't able when we didn't have him, we weren't able to compensate for that. That had something to do with him not being on a Super Bowl team."

Romo is a long shot to make the Hall of Fame. In addition to never winning a Super Bowl, the 41-year-old failed to achieve many other accolades that Hall of Fame QBs have, such as MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

In 156 career games with the Cowboys, Romo completed 65.3% of his passes for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns against 117 interceptions.

According to Pro Football Reference, the average Hall of Fame quarterback has two Super Bowl wins, two first-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections, more than 5,000 passing attempts, 38,166 passing yards and 260 passing touchdowns. Romo did not achieve any of that during his career.

Romo's Hall of Fame monitor score is 45.78, according to Pro Football Reference. The average Hall of Famer at a player's position is 100.

Some quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame include Joe Namath, Peyton Manning, Warren Moon, Kurt Warner, Troy Aikman, Steve Young, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, John Elway and Joe Montana. All accomplished much more than Romo.

So while Jones believes Romo is an a Hall of Famer, he more than likely isn't.