Buffalo, WY

Where's the cheapest gas in Buffalo?

Posted by 
Buffalo Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGk09_0bfkMAQ500

(BUFFALO, WY) According to Buffalo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 199 Us-16 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.37 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Wash Me Car Wash at 865 Fort St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.5.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Buffalo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

199 Us-16 E, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.37
$3.42
$--
$3.51
card
card$3.42
$3.62
$3.82
$3.55

Kum & Go

109 N Main St, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.42

Maverik

74 E Us-16, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.81
$3.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

