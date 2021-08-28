Where's the cheapest gas in Buffalo?
(BUFFALO, WY) According to Buffalo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
Exxon at 199 Us-16 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.37 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Wash Me Car Wash at 865 Fort St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.5.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Buffalo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.37
$3.42
$--
$3.51
|card
card$3.42
$3.62
$3.82
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.81
$3.40
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0