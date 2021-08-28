Where's the cheapest gas in Buffalo?

(BUFFALO, WY) According to Buffalo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 199 Us-16 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.37 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Wash Me Car Wash at 865 Fort St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.5.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Buffalo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 199 Us-16 E, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ 3.42 $ -- $ 3.51 card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 3.55

Kum & Go 109 N Main St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.42

Maverik 74 E Us-16, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.